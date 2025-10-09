Mumbai, October 9: App-based taxis and auto-rickshaws across Maharashtra, including in Mumbai, Nashik, and Pune, went on a one-day strike on Thursday, pressing for a slew of demands ranging from fare rationalisation to welfare measures for gig workers.

Dr Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, president of the Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch, said a large number of Ola, Uber, and Rapido drivers joined the strike, news agency PTI reported. According to the union, the usually crowded Mumbai airport parking area was largely empty on Thursday afternoon due to the strike. However, several commuters reported no major disruption in cab availability, indicating partial participation. Maharashtra Electricity Employees Strike: Power Supply in Mumbai, Pune, and Other Parts of State Likely To Be Affected As Staff of MSEDCL, MSETCL, and MAHAGENCO Call for 3-Day Bandh, Fadnavis Govt Invokes MESMA; Check Their Demands.

Ola, Uber, Rapido Strike in Maharashtra: What Are the Demands?

The union is demanding that app-based cab fares be aligned with those of traditional black-and-yellow taxis, a ban on bike taxis, and a cap on new taxi and auto permits to prevent market saturation. Among other key demands are the formation of a welfare board for app-based drivers and the enactment of a law safeguarding gig workers’ rights.

The protest follows a recent demonstration at Azad Maidan and a subsequent “jail bharo” agitation after the group alleged that Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik failed to meet their representatives. Ola, Uber Strike Causes Travel Woes for 4th Consecutive Day in Mumbai and Other Cities of Maharashtra: What Are Cab Drivers’ Key Demands?

The strike also comes amid tensions over non-compliance with a directive from Assistant Transport Commissioner Bharat Kalaskar, who had ordered Ola, Uber, and Rapido to adopt black-and-yellow cab fares from September 18 until the state finalises a separate fare structure for app-based aggregators.

As per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA), black-and-yellow taxi fares are fixed at INR 20.66 per km for non-AC and INR 22.72 per km for AC cabs. Aggregators are permitted to offer up to 25% discounts during lean periods and surge prices by 1.5 times during peak demand. Despite the strike, ride-hailing services in many parts of Mumbai appeared to function normally, with users reporting little to no inconvenience.

