Mumbai, October 9: Over 1.5 lakh employees from Maharashtra's three power utilities, Mahadiscom (MSEDCL), Mahatransco (MSETCL), and MAHAGENCO, launched a 72-hour statewide strike on Thursday, October 9. The 3-day strike, led by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) representing engineers, officers, and contract workers, is a direct response to the state government’s alleged moves toward privatisation and restructuring of the power sector.

Meanwhile, Mahavitaran activated an emergency response plan. It has cancelled all leaves, and set up control rooms at the state and regional levels to monitor the power situation round the clock. Alternative manpower, including non-striking staff, contractors, and outsourced personnel, has been deployed to ensure essential services remain uninterrupted. Mumbai One App To Be Available for Download From October 9, Know Key Features of India’s First Common Mobility Application Integrating 11 Travel Services.

Why Maharashtra Electricity Employees Called for Strike?

Union leaders accuse the state government of issuing parallel licenses to private players, such as Adani and Torrent, in revenue-rich urban areas. They fear this would strip public utilities of profitable regions, saddle them with loss-making rural supply loads, jeopardise thousands of jobs, and push tariffs higher for farmers and low-income consumers.

Tensions date back to 2022, when Adani Transmission first sought licenses for zones such as Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and Bhandup. A strike in January 2023 led to emergency talks and assurances of INR 50,000 crore in state aid, along with a halt to privatisation. Fresh license proposals in 2025 have reignited the conflict. Maharashtra Govt Allows State Employees To Reach Office 30 Minutes Late To Ease Rush in Mumbai Local Trains, Private Sector Adjustments Also on Table As Overcrowding Sparks Safety Alarms.

What Are the Demands?

Beyond privatisation, unions are demanding implementation of a pension scheme, promotion reservations for backward classes, and regularisation of 40,000 contractual workers. They have also condemned outsourcing key operations, including 329 newly established substations, to private agencies.

Devendra Fadnavis-Led Govt Declares Strike Illegal

The Maharashtra government has invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), making the strike illegal. Officials insist electricity is an essential service and any disruption will invite strict legal and disciplinary action. New employees with less than a year of service, as well as contract staff in their probationary term, risk termination. Permanent employees could face suspension or a break in service.

How Will the Strike Affect You?

If the strike escalates, it could affect households, agriculture, industry, and emergency facilities across Maharashtra. Water supply pumps, hospital power systems, and urban grids in Mumbai and Pune are on the watchlist for potential disruptions.

The current protest is part of the sixth phase of the agitation. Unions have announced door-to-door campaigns between October 4 and 7 to mobilise public support, followed by sit-in protests at engineers’ offices on October 6. They have warned that disruptions could spread to major urban centres, including Mumbai and Pune, if the government fails to intervene.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Lokmat), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

