Mumbai, July 18: Commuters in Mumbai continued to face major disruptions for the fourth consecutive day as Ola and Uber drivers extended their ongoing strike. The ongoing protest, led by the Maharashtra Gig Works Manch, has seen nearly 90% of app-based cabs going off the roads, with a sit-in protest called at Mumbai's historic Azad Maidan on Friday, July 18, at 10 am.

The situation is particularly dire at Mumbai Airport, where it was reported that passengers have been suffering long waits and inflated fares from alternative transport. In response, the airport authority issued a travel advisory on social media, urging travellers to plan their journeys in advance and make alternate transport arrangements. The strike has also pushed up demand for buses, auto-rickshaws, and metro services across the city. Ola, Uber Strike in Maharashtra: Drivers Demand Reduced Commission Rates, Fixed Base Price Like Local Cabs and Implementation of Aggregator Policy by State Government.

Why Are Ola-Uber Drivers Protesting in Mumbai and in Maharashtra? What Are Their Demands?

Meanwhile, the drivers are demanding fairer pay and better working conditions. Drivers are seeking fare parity with traditional black-and-yellow taxis, a ban on bike taxis, caps on auto and taxi permits, and lower commissions from cab aggregators. They are also pushing for the creation of a welfare board for app-based drivers and the introduction of a ‘Maharashtra Gig Workers’ Act’ to protect their rights. Ola, Uber Strike in Maharashtra: Mumbai Airport Issues Advisory Asking Passengers To Arrange Alternative Transport and Plan Their Travel Accordingly Amid App-Based Cab Operators' Strike.

Despite a recent meeting with Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, no resolution has been reached. As per Times Now News, Sarnaik said, “We explained everything, but the protest is still on. That’s not right."As drivers prepare for a sit-in protest at Azad Maidan on Friday, the strike shows no signs of ending soon.

