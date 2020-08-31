New Delhi, August 31: On the auspicious occasion of Onam 2020, political leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and a host of other leaders greeted people of the nation on the joyous occasion. Several Congress leaders including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor among others also extended their greetings to people of the nation, especially Keralites.

Taking to Twitter, the President said the festival of Onam is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature. "Onam greetings to everyone! The festival of Onam is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of new crop. Let us take care of people from the weaker sections of the society and follow guidelines to contain COVID-19", he tweeted. Onam 2020 Celebrations During COVID-19 Times.

Onam greetings to everyone! The festival of Onam is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of new crop. Let us take care of people from the weaker sections of the society and follow guidelines to contain COVID-19. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister greeted 'Happy Onam' to all Malayalees and said that Onam is a celebration of friendship and unity and the festival is an opportunity to express our gratitude to our hard working farmers, he said in a tweet in Malayalam. "Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health", he said in another tweet.

എല്ലാ മലയാളികൾക്കും ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ഓണാശംസകൾ നേരുന്നു. ഓണം സൗഹാർദത്തിന്റെയും ഐക്യത്തിന്റെയും ആഘോഷമാണ്. കഠിനാധ്വാനികളായ നമ്മുടെ കർഷകരോട് നന്ദി പ്രകടിപ്പിക്കാനുള്ള ഒരു അവസരം കൂടിയാണ് ഈ ഉത്സവം. ഈ ഓണക്കാലത്ത് എല്ലാവർക്കും ആയുരാരോഗ്യസൗഖ്യവും സന്തോഷവും നേരുന്നു. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter and greeted people of the nation on the festival. He said Onam is celebrated to honor the memory of legendary King Mahabali, compassionate ruler of Kerala. "On this Onam, let us remind ourselves of the values of honesty, integrity, compassion, selflessness & sacrifice which the great king Mahabali espoused. May this joyous festival bring peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone", he said.

On this #Onam, let us remind ourselves of the values of honesty, integrity, compassion, selflessness & sacrifice which the great king Mahabali espoused. May this joyous festival bring peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone. pic.twitter.com/g1QGziRyko — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 31, 2020

Congress President Sonia Gandhi in her message to people on Onam said may the spirit of Onam - the harvest, regeneration & purity of Sadhya inspire to overcome the challenges of COVID-19. "Let the spirit of inclusiveness & sharing transcend all barriers & add colors of health, happiness & prosperity to all. #HappyOnam!", the Congress tweeted.

Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s message-: May the spirit of Onam - the harvest, regeneration & purity of Sadhya inspire to overcome the challenges of Covid19 Let the spirit of inclusiveness & sharing transcend all barriers & add colors of health, happiness & prosperity to all. #HappyOnam! — Congress (@INCIndia) August 31, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too extended his wishes on Onam. "May this festival of Onam usher in good health, happiness and prosperity for everyone", he said.

"നാരിമാർ ബാലൻമാർ മറ്റുള്ളോരും... നീതിയോടെങ്ങും വസിച്ചകാലം" സമത്വസുന്ദരമായ നല്ലനാളുകൾ മടങ്ങിയെത്തട്ടെ... അതിജീവനത്തിന്റെ കരുത്തിൽ സന്തോഷവും സമൃദ്ധിയും നിറയട്ടെ... തിരുവോണാശംസകൾ! May this festival of Onam usher in good health, happiness and prosperity for everyone.#HappyOnam pic.twitter.com/qRamoaPGQv — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2020

This year, Onam began on August 22 and ends today, i.e. on August 31. Onam, the biggest annual festival of Kerala. It falls on the Thiruvonam day in the month of 'Chingam' in the Malayalam calendar and is celebrated by all Keralites, cutting across class, caste and religious barriers. According to mythology, Kerala was once ruled by "Mahabali", a generous Asura (demon) king.

