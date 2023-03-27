Mumbai, March 27: Cyber criminals are finding new ways of duping gullible people of their hard earned money. In one such incident, a sales manager of a real estate firm in Malad was duped of Rs 6.93 lakh after she accepted a marriage proposal from a person who said he was a businessman from the UK. The incident happened three days after the woman uploaded her profile on a marriage portal this month.

The case was registered after the woman identified as 31-year-old Sonali got suspicious when the scamster demanded another Rs 7.5 lakh on March 22 for delivery of a gift parcel, reported TOI.

The woman in her complaint to police said she got a marriage proposal from a man who said he is from the UK. He took her residential address and contact details. She believed the person after going through his profile registered on the portal. Mumbai: Gujarat Businessman Dupes 15 People of Rs 94 Lakh Offering High Returns on Investment in Car Rental Business and Promising Jobs Abroad to Aspirants; Complaint Filed.

The accused told Sonali that he had sent by courier 300gm of gold as a gift for her birthday on March 17. The scamster siphoned money after claiming to have sent 300gm of gold worth Rs17.5 lakh her birthday. She paid Rs1.19 lakh as courier fee, Rs1.99 lakh tax, and balance as GST. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Man Poses as Woman on Social Media, Dupes College Student of Rs 98,000 After Luring Her To Invest in Bitcoins; Arrested.

The victim found out she was duped when the fraudster kept insisting on more funds. The cyber team in the police station has sought details from the bank to track the accused through the account to which the money was sent.

