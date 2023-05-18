New Delhi, May 18: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that three persons have been arrested after multi-state raids were conducted on Wednesday as part of the nationwide 'Operation Dhvast'. These raids targeted networks involving terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Praveen Wadhwa from Bhiwani, Irfan from New Seelampur in Delhi, and Jassa Singh from Moga. On Wednesday, the NIA carried out a coordinated crackdown with the Punjab Police and Haryana Police, conducting raids at 129 out of a total of 324 locations searched. Operation Dhvast: NIA Raids 324 Places in 8 States in Terrorist-Gangster Nexus Cases.

Following searches at 129 places in eight states, the NIA took into custody three individuals, one from Moga (Punjab), one from Bhiwani (Haryana), and one from the North-East district (Delhi). NIA Raids Over 100 Places Across Six States in Terror-Narcotics-Smugglers-Gangsters Nexus Cases.

Wadhwa was found to be working for Lawrence Bishnoi, while weapons were seized from Irfan's house. Jassa Singh was discovered to be working on behalf of the Canada-based 'listed terrorist' Arsh Dhalla. Jassa Singh was also involved in delivering a pistol at Arsh Dalla's request.

According to an NIA official, Parveen a.k.a. Prince maintained regular contact with Lawrence Bishnoi, along with gang members Deepak a.k.a. Tinu and Sampat Nehra, and other associates. He worked as their special messenger from inside jails.

Investigations into Irfan's activities revealed his involvement in a terror conspiracy connected to gangster Kaushal Choudhary and his associates, including Sunil Balyan a.k.a. Tillu Tajpuriya.

Irfan has been charged as an accused in this case, which also resulted in the recovery of arms during the raids. These cases are linked to conspiracies involving targeted killings, terror funding of pro-Khalistan outfits, and extortion, among other crimes.

Notable among these cases are the sensational killings of Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani and international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian in Punjab last year. NIA investigations have revealed that these conspiracies were being plotted in jails across different states and executed by an organised network of operatives based abroad.

Recent reports have shed light on the gangs operating within prisons and the prevalence of gang wars, which have resulted in violence and murder inside Goindwal Jail and Tihar Jail.

Furthermore, the NIA has discovered that many criminals, who were leading gangsters in India, have fled to countries such as Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, and Australia. From there, they are involved in planning serious crimes in collaboration with criminals incarcerated in jails across India.

These groups are responsible for targeted killings and generate funds for their illicit activities through drug and weapon smuggling, hawala transactions, and extortion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2023 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).