Palakkad Consumer Forum Directs AirAsia To Pay INR 90,750 to Kerala Farmer; Here's Why

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Palakkad has directed AirAsia India Limited to pay INR 90,750 to a local farmer after a flight delay resulted in the destruction of a rare hybrid plant he was transporting. The consumer court ruled that the airline's operational delays and subsequent failure to provide timely assistance constituted a clear deficiency in service. The order was delivered by a bench comprising Commission President Vinay Menon V and members Vidya A and Krishnankutty NK. The ruling followed a formal complaint filed by Abdul Azeez C, a Palakkad-based farmer actively engaged in the cultivation and research of hybrid fruit species.

Missed Connections and Damaged Freight

According to court documents, Azeez had travelled from Kochi to Indonesia via Kuala Lumpur in August 2025 specifically to procure a rare hybrid jackfruit sapling for his agricultural research. On his return journey from Medan-Kualanamu to Kochi, his initial AirAsia flight suffered a severe delay of several hours. AirAsia Orders 150 Airbus A220 Jets.

Despite having a scheduled layover of more than three hours in Kuala Lumpur, the delay caused Azeez to miss his connecting flight to Kochi. Recognising the highly sensitive nature of the live botanical cargo, Azeez immediately approached AirAsia personnel at the transit airport to secure alternative arrangements, even offering to pay additional fees to expedite his travel. Airline staff allegedly informed him that the next available flight to Kochi would not depart for another three days. Azeez contended this information was misleading, as he independently managed to book and secure a seat on a separate AirAsia flight scheduled for the very next day.

Unusable Cargo and Unanswered Notices

Due to the prolonged transit delay and the lack of intermediate assistance from airline staff, the delicate hybrid jackfruit sapling withered and became completely unusable. The damage effectively invalidated the entire purpose of the international research trip, causing the farmer substantial financial losses alongside additional unplanned lodging and travel expenses. "It is clear that we accept the complainant has suffered financial loss and mental agony due to the deficiency in service on for the part of the opposite party and is bound to compensate the complainant for that,” the Commission noted in its official order.

Despite being served formal legal notices via email regarding the dispute, AirAsia India Limited failed to appear before the consumer forum or file an official response. Consequently, the panel elected to proceed with the matter ex parte, evaluating the case based on the documentary evidence, flight tickets, and travel records presented by the complainant.

Financial Penalty and Compensation Breakdown

Finding the airline fully liable for the financial loss and mental distress caused to the passenger, the Commission ordered a comprehensive compensation package totalling INR 90,750. Thawar Chand Gehlot Stopped From Boarding AirAsia Plane; Flight Takes Off Without Karnataka Governor On Board After He Arrives Late at Bengaluru Airport.

The structural breakdown of the penalty directs AirAsia to provide:

INR 30,750 as a full refund for the original ticket fare.

INR 25,000 to cover the passenger's additional travel and accommodation expenses.

INR 25,000 as direct compensation for the deficiency in service and associated mental agony.

INR 10,000 to cover the complainant's litigation costs.

The consumer court mandated that the total amount must be paid to the farmer within 45 days of the order. Should the airline fail to comply within the stipulated timeframe, it will be liable to pay an additional penal charge of INR 500 per month until the entire financial realisation is settled.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).