Mumbai, July 28: In a major embarrassment for Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, AirAsia staff refused to let him board a flight to Hyderabad for being ‘late’. He was denied boarding a flight to Hyderabad by AirAsia staff for arriving late. Gehlot had intended to fly to Hyderabad in the afternoon from Terminal-2, and from there, he had planned to travel to Raichur by road to attend a convocation.

After the arrival of AirAsia India flight I5972, Thawar Chand Gehlot's luggage was promptly loaded onto the aircraft. Nevertheless, it was reported by sources to PTI that there was a delay in Gehlot reaching the terminal. As a result, by the time he made his way from the VIP lounge to catch the flight, the plane had already departed for Hyderabad, reaching Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 2:05 pm. Air Asia Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Bhubaneswar Airport After Bird Hit.

The New Indian Express, citing a source, reported that the AirAsia airline staff believed that the governor had arrived too late to be allowed to board the aircraft. However, several other sources have denied any delay on the part of Governor Gehlot. After the incident, Gehlot eventually took another AirAsia India flight to Hyderabad, departing approximately 90 minutes later than originally scheduled.

According to a police officer who requested anonymity, the protocol officers of the Karnataka Governor filed a complaint at the Airport police station regarding the incident. Concurrently, AirAsia has initiated an investigation into the matter. The airline expressed its sincere regret for the incident and assured that appropriate action will be taken once a comprehensive investigation is conducted. Pune Airport Goof Up: Bengaluru-Bound Air Asia Flight Faces Over 10-Hour Delay, CISF Take Away Protesting Flyers (Watch Video).

The airline, in a statement, said, "We sincerely regret the incident. The senior leadership team of the airline is in contact with the Governor's Office to address the concerns. Our commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and adherence to protocol remains unwavering, and we deeply value our relationship with the Governor's Office."

