Palghar Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Moderate Drizzle and a High of 34°C

Residents of Pālghar (Palghar) can anticipate a day of moderate drizzle and warm temperatures as they head into Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The Pālghar weather forecast indicates a high of 34°C, with overnight lows expected to hover around 28°C. While the chance of rain stands at 24%, scattered light drizzle is predicted throughout the day, particularly during the early morning and late evening hours.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Pālghar, India — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 High 34°C Low 28°C Conditions Moderate drizzle Chance of Rain 24% Max Wind 20 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Pālghar — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Light drizzle 15% 12 km/h 03:00 29°C Clear sky 19% 12 km/h 06:00 28°C Light drizzle 23% 14 km/h 09:00 31°C Light drizzle 18% 15 km/h 12:00 34°C Light drizzle 14% 19 km/h 15:00 33°C Partly cloudy 3% 20 km/h 18:00 31°C Light drizzle 4% 18 km/h 21:00 30°C Overcast 3% 15 km/h

Pālghar, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Throughout Wednesday, the Pālghar temperature will fluctuate, starting around 30°C at midnight with light drizzle. As the day progresses, it will climb to its peak of 34°C around noon, accompanied by light drizzles and a moderate breeze reaching up to 19 km/h. The afternoon might see partly cloudy skies around 3 PM, with temperatures slightly dipping to 33°C before a gentle decrease towards the evening, settling at 30°C by 9 PM under overcast conditions. The overall chance of precipitation remains relatively low, suggesting no significant disruption from heavy downpours.

Recent weather patterns in the region, as suggested by local reports, have included alerts for thunderstorms and notable rainfall in neighbouring areas like Mumbai, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue warnings. While Pālghar's forecast for June 10, 2026, appears milder with only a chance of drizzle, it's wise for residents to stay informed about any sudden shifts in weather conditions. The maximum wind speed is expected to be around 20 km/h, which should not cause significant issues. Mumbai Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms With a High of 33°C.

For those planning their activities in Pālghar tomorrow, it's advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat, given the intermittent drizzle. Light, breathable clothing will be most comfortable to manage the high temperatures, which will feel warmer due to the humidity. Commuters should be aware that road surfaces might be slick during periods of light rain, especially in the early morning and late evening. Staying hydrated is also recommended to combat the warm weather.

This Pālghar weather update for Wednesday, June 10, 2026, paints a picture of a warm day with a likelihood of light showers. While severe weather is not immediately indicated for Pālghar itself, the prevailing monsoon activity in Maharashtra warrants a degree of caution. Residents should continue to monitor local weather updates for any last-minute changes to the Pālghar weather forecast.

The Pālghar temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 34°C, with a low of 28°C. The presence of moderate drizzle throughout the day, despite a 24% chance of rain, means carrying protective gear is a sensible precaution for the day. Winds will remain moderate, gusting up to 20 km/h.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).