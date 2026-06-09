Mumbai Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms With a High of 33°C

Mumbai is set to experience a day of significant weather activity tomorrow, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, as the city braces for thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a high probability of rain throughout the day, with a substantial 72% chance of precipitation. Residents can expect a humid environment, with temperatures hovering around a high of 33°C and a low of 28°C, making for uncomfortable conditions.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Mumbai, Maharashtra — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 High 33°C Low 28°C Conditions Thunderstorm Chance of Rain 72% Max Wind 16 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Mumbai — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Light drizzle 72% 9 km/h 03:00 28°C Light drizzle 62% 3 km/h 06:00 28°C Light drizzle 52% 3 km/h 09:00 32°C Mainly clear 51% 13 km/h 12:00 33°C Partly cloudy 46% 15 km/h 15:00 33°C Mainly clear 8% 16 km/h 18:00 31°C Light drizzle 0% 15 km/h 21:00 30°C Light drizzle 8% 14 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The early morning hours will likely see light drizzle and rain, with a 72% chance of showers starting around midnight. As the day progresses, the chance of rain will slightly decrease, but thunderstorms remain a distinct possibility. By mid-morning, the skies are expected to clear partially, leading to a warmer feel. The afternoon will see the mercury reach its peak of 33°C, with winds picking up to around 16 km/h. While the chance of rain dips significantly in the afternoon, the possibility of isolated thunderstorms persists. As evening approaches, light drizzle is expected to return, though the likelihood of substantial rainfall diminishes.

Recent weather reports indicate that the city has been experiencing varied conditions, with some areas seeing partial sunshine and others anticipating thunderstorms, aligning with the forecast for tomorrow. The possibility of thunderstorms across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, has been a recurring theme in recent weather updates, suggesting a continuation of active monsoon-related patterns. This outlook is crucial for Mumbaikars as they plan their daily activities, commute, and outdoor engagements. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle and High Humidity with a High of 31°C.

Given the forecast of thunderstorms and high humidity, residents are advised to stay prepared for sudden downpours. Carrying umbrellas or raincoats is highly recommended. Commuters should allow for extra travel time, as the rain can impact road conditions and public transport. While the temperatures are not extreme, the humidity might make it feel warmer, so staying hydrated is important. Those with respiratory issues or sensitivities to weather changes should take necessary precautions.

The fluctuating nature of the weather, with possibilities of both sunny spells and heavy rain, calls for a flexible approach. The blend of warmth, humidity, and the potential for thunderstorms means that Mumbai's weather on June 10, 2026, will be dynamic and demand attention.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).