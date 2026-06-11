Patna Latest News Today on June 11th, 2026: Hospital Shooting, Khan Sir Plea & Digital Partnership

Patna, June 11: Patna is grappling with a series of serious incidents on June 11th, including a shocking shooting inside a city hospital and multiple fatal accidents. Amidst these concerns, the Patna High Court is addressing a prominent educator's plea to quash an FIR, drawing significant public attention. On a more positive note, the state is moving towards technological advancement with a new digital partnership, while civic actions like anti-encroachment drives continue across the city.

Top Stories

Prisoner Shot Inside Patna Hospital, Raising Law and Order Concerns

In a concerning incident on June 11th, Chandan Mishra, a murder accused on medical parole from Beur Jail, was critically injured after four unidentified assailants reportedly stormed Paras Hospital in Raja Bazaar and shot him. This event has sparked renewed discussions about the law and order situation in Bihar.

Patna High Court Seeks State Reply on Khan Sir's Plea to Quash FIR

The Patna High Court on June 10th sought a reply from the Bihar government regarding educator Khan Sir's plea to quash an FIR lodged against him. This development follows a recent firing incident outside his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies, and has garnered significant media attention.

Google India and Bihar Government Forge Digital Partnership

On June 10th, Google India and the Bihar government announced an agreement to collaborate on strengthening the state's technology ecosystem. Detailed discussions were held on potential cooperation across education, health, and agriculture sectors, with an MoU reportedly signed at the India AI Summit.

Police Book 5,000 Protesters After Lathicharge on TRE Aspirants

Following a police lathicharge on protesting teaching job aspirants in Patna on June 10th, four individuals were arrested and sent to jail on June 11th. Additionally, police have booked approximately 5,000 protesters in connection with the demonstration.

Crime & Safety

Engineer Dies After Sports Complex Gate Collapse in Patna

A 40-year-old engineer, Sajja Murthy, was found crushed under the main gate of a sports complex in Patna hours before dawn on June 11th. Police are currently examining CCTV footage and construction logs as part of their investigation into the fatal incident.

Thar Vehicle Mows Down Pedestrians on Gola Road, Driver Absconding

On June 11th, an out-of-control Thar vehicle reportedly rammed into several pedestrians on Gola Road in Patna's Danapur area, causing multiple injuries. The incident sparked public outrage, and authorities have launched a search for the absconding driver.

Tailor Hacked to Death in Broad Daylight in Patna City

A tailor was reportedly hacked to death in broad daylight in Patna City on June 11th. CCTV footage captured the machete attack, showing the suspect calmly walking away after the fatal assault. Police are investigating the incident.

Police Recover Brown Sugar and Smack Worth ₹22 Crore in Patna

Patna police achieved a significant success in the past week, recovering brown sugar and smack valued at ₹22 crore. Authorities reportedly apprehended the main kingpin and their spouse in connection with the large-scale drug bust.

Youth Feared Drowned at LCT Ghat, Family Alleges Foul Play

On June 10th, a youth was feared drowned at Patna's LCT Ghat. His family has alleged that local youths deliberately drowned him following a dispute over money, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Patna Emerges as a Hotspot for Juvenile Crime

Reports on June 10th indicate that Patna is increasingly becoming a hotspot for juvenile crime. This trend raises concerns among authorities and the public regarding the rise in offenses committed by minors in the city.

Civic & Local Government

Anti-Encroachment Drive Continues for Seventh Day in Patna

Patna's administration continued its bulldozer campaign against encroachment for the seventh consecutive day on June 10th, targeting areas from Kurji More to the Ganga riverbank. Eight permanent houses and several illegal constructions were demolished, and fines totaling ₹56,300 were collected from violators.

Patna High Court Scraps Bihar Government's Reservation Increase

On June 10th, the Patna High Court reportedly scrapped the Bihar government’s decision to increase reservation for backward classes from 50% to 65%. This ruling has significant implications for the state's reservation policies.

IAS Officer Sanjeev Hans Untraceable in Bihar Tender Scam

On June 10th, three officers were arrested in connection with a tender scam in Bihar, while IAS officer Sanjeev Hans remained untraceable despite raids at his home and office. The investigation into the scam is ongoing, with authorities actively searching for Hans.

16 New City Bus Routes Selected for Patna

On June 11th, authorities announced the selection of 16 new routes for city bus operations in Patna. This initiative aims to enhance public transportation connectivity and ease commuting for residents across various parts of the city.

All Coaching Institutes in Patna to Remain Closed on NEET-UG Exam Day

On June 11th, it was announced that all coaching institutes in Patna will remain closed on the day of the NEET-UG examination. A total of 46,029 candidates are scheduled to appear for the exam at 95 test centers across the city, necessitating measures to ensure a smooth conduct of the examination.

Minister Assures Safety of Vikramshila Setu Amidst Gap Rumors

On June 10th, Minister Kumar Shailendra dismissed reports of increasing gaps in the Vikramshila Setu as rumors, assuring the public that the bridge is completely safe. His statement aimed to quell public concerns and misinformation circulating about the bridge's structural integrity.

Politics

Nitish Kumar Praises PM Modi's Record Tenure, BJP Holds Special Prayers

On June 10th, former Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving PM with an uninterrupted tenure. In Bihar, BJP ministers, legislators, and workers organized various religious events and offered special prayers to mark the completion of 12 years of the Modi government.

Business & Economy

Patna Startup Provides Employment to 30 Migrant Workers

On June 11th, a Patna-based startup announced that it has provided employment opportunities to 30 migrant workers, marking a positive trend of return from migration. This initiative contributes to local economic development and offers stability to workers returning to their home state.

Culture & Lifestyle

Free Film Screenings Offered at Gandhi Maidan on Weekends

On June 10th, an initiative was announced to offer free film screenings under the open sky at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on weekends. This provides a new recreational destination for residents, allowing them to enjoy movies in a unique outdoor setting.

Ganga Cruise Offers Goa-like Experience in Patna

On June 10th, reports highlighted the availability of a new cruise service on the Ganga River in Patna, offering a 'Goa-like' experience. The cruise features amenities ranging from restaurants to DJ facilities, aiming to boost local tourism and entertainment options.

Weather & Outlook

Thunderstorms Expected in Patna Today, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Patna is expected to experience thunderstorms today, June 11th, with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 34°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Patna and nearby districts, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate rainfall. Residents are advised to remain cautious, and the city's Disaster Mitra youth recently completed a seven-day training in Patna to enhance preparedness.

Weather: Partly cloudy — 31.4°C. Today: Thunderstorm, 25°C – 34°C.

Patna Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Patna navigates a day marked by both serious law and order challenges and significant administrative and technological developments, residents are urged to stay informed and cautious. The ongoing investigations into recent crimes and the progress of digital initiatives will be key areas to watch in the coming days, alongside the city's continuous efforts in urban development and public safety.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).