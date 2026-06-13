Patna Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Clear Skies With Evening Thunderstorm Risk

Patna residents can expect a predominantly clear and warm day on Saturday, June 13, 2026, with the weather forecast indicating a high temperature of 33°C. However, the actual feel of the heat will be more intense, reaching up to 41°C due to significant humidity levels hovering around 61%. The day will begin with sunny conditions, conducive for outdoor activities, though a slight chance of isolated showers cannot be entirely ruled out as the day progresses.

Current Weather in Patna, Bihar — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Temperature 33°C Feels Like 41°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 61% Wind Speed 5 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Patna — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 12:00 34°C Clear sky 9% 5 km/h 14:00 34°C Mainly clear 12% 1 km/h 16:00 34°C Clear sky 13% 3 km/h 18:00 32°C Clear sky 8% 2 km/h 20:00 31°C Thunderstorm 0% 5 km/h 22:00 30°C Clear sky 2% 4 km/h 00:00 30°C Thunderstorm 8% 2 km/h 02:00 29°C Thunderstorm 14% 4 km/h

Patna, Bihar Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Throughout the afternoon, the skies are expected to remain clear to mainly clear, with temperatures holding steady around 34°C. Light winds at approximately 1-5 km/h will offer little respite from the warmth. As evening approaches, residents should be aware of a potential shift in weather patterns. While the initial forecast suggested minimal rain chances during the day, a notable possibility of thunderstorms is present around 8 PM and later into the night, with isolated occurrences also predicted around midnight and in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Looking at the hourly breakdown, the temperature will hover in the low to mid-30s Celsius for most of the day. By 8 PM, the temperature is forecast to dip to around 31°C, coinciding with the predicted thunderstorm activity. Overnight, temperatures will further decrease to around 29-30°C, with the possibility of thunderstorms continuing intermittently until the early morning hours. Despite the thunderstorm predictions, the overall rain probability for most of the day remains low, generally below 15%. Lucknow Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies and a High of 35°C With High Humidity.

In terms of practical advice for Patna weather today, residents are advised to stay hydrated and minimise prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the peak heat hours. Light, breathable cotton clothing would be most comfortable. While the day is largely clear, carrying a light umbrella or raincoat might be prudent for those venturing out in the evening or late at night due to the forecast of thunderstorms. Commuters should remain aware of potential traffic disruptions if any unexpected heavy showers accompany the evening storms.

The ongoing arrival of the southwest monsoon in Bihar suggests that weather patterns can be dynamic. While Saturday is marked by clear skies for much of the day, the occasional thunderstorm is a typical characteristic of this season. Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on real-time weather updates for any last-minute changes to the forecast, particularly concerning the evening and overnight thunderstorm activity. The 'feels like' temperature warrants caution regarding heat-related discomfort.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).