Lucknow Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies and a High of 35°C with High Humidity

Lucknow residents can expect a warm and humid day on Saturday, 13 June 2026, with clear skies dominating the weather pattern. The day will start with a comfortable 28°C, but the mercury is set to climb, reaching a high of 35°C in the afternoon. Despite the clear conditions, a notable humidity level of 77% will make the 'feels like' temperature soar to an uncomfortable 33°C, particularly during the peak heat hours. The gentle breeze of 5 km/h will offer little respite from the oppressive warmth as the city navigates through the summer month.

Current Weather in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Temperature 28°C Feels Like 33°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 77% Wind Speed 5 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Lucknow — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 08:00 28°C Clear sky 65% 5 km/h 10:00 31°C Clear sky 25% 3 km/h 12:00 34°C Clear sky 1% 3 km/h 14:00 35°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 16:00 34°C Clear sky 1% 7 km/h 18:00 33°C Clear sky 2% 0 km/h 20:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 22:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly forecast indicates a steady rise in temperature from the morning. By 8:00 AM, the temperature will be 28°C with a slight chance of rain, though this probability diminishes quickly. By noon, the temperature will be 34°C, and it will peak at 35°C around 2:00 PM, with negligible chances of precipitation. As the day progresses into the evening, temperatures will gradually cool down, settling around 30°C by 8:00 PM, before reaching 29°C by 10:00 PM. The wind speed will remain low throughout the day, adding to the sultry conditions.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat. Light cotton clothing is recommended, and it would be wise to limit strenuous outdoor activities during the midday and early afternoon when the heat is most intense. While the forecast indicates clear skies, the high humidity means perspiration may not evaporate effectively, potentially leading to discomfort. Commuters should be prepared for warm conditions during their travel, with temperatures remaining elevated even in the early evening.

Despite recent reports of thunderstorms and dust storms in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow in recent months, Saturday's forecast for the state capital points towards a dry and sunny day. The overall weather outlook for Lucknow today, Saturday, 13 June 2026, suggests a typical summer day with significant warmth and humidity. This clear weather could impact outdoor activities, though no major public events are currently slated to be significantly affected by adverse weather conditions based on recent local event headlines.

Citizens are encouraged to keep an eye on the Lucknow weather update for any unforeseen changes. The forecast for Lucknow today suggests a warm day ahead, with temperatures peaking in the afternoon. The weather in Lucknow tomorrow will likely follow a similar trend, though official forecasts will provide more clarity as the day unfolds. For those seeking specific details, the Lucknow temperature is expected to hover around the mid-thirties.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 08:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).