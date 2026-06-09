Patna Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Clear Skies and Highs of 35°C

Residents of Patna can expect a hot and clear day across the capital city of Bihar on Tuesday, 09 June 2026. The <b>Patna weather</b> forecast indicates a significant heat build-up as the day progresses, with temperatures climbing to a peak of 35°C. Although the sky is expected to remain largely clear, the intense sun will make it feel considerably warmer, with a <b>'feels like'</b> temperature reaching as high as 42°C. Humidity levels will hover around 58%, contributing to the oppressive heat, while winds remain light, averaging around 6 km/h.

Current Weather in Patna, Bihar — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 35°C Feels Like 42°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 58% Wind Speed 6 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Patna — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 10:00 35°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 12:00 38°C Mainly clear 6% 6 km/h 14:00 38°C Clear sky 18% 9 km/h 16:00 38°C Clear sky 9% 5 km/h 18:00 34°C Clear sky 2% 2 km/h 20:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 10 km/h 22:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 00:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h

Patna, Bihar Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Throughout the day, the <b>Patna temperature</b> will gradually increase. By midday, around noon, temperatures will be around 38°C, with a slight increase in the chance of isolated light showers to about 6%. As the afternoon reaches its peak intensity around 2 PM and 4 PM, the temperature will hold steady at 38°C, with a marginal increase in the possibility of brief rain spells, reaching up to 18% at its highest point around 2 PM. These showers are not expected to be significant or widespread, according to the <b>weather forecast Patna</b>.

As evening approaches, the heat will begin to subside. By 6 PM, temperatures will drop to 34°C, and by 8 PM, a more comfortable 32°C is expected. The humidity will also likely decrease slightly, offering some relief from the daytime heat. Overnight, the <b>Patna weather update</b> suggests temperatures will continue to cool down, settling around 30°C by midnight and remaining clear with minimal wind activity. The chance of <b>Patna rain</b> remains very low after the early afternoon hours, with 0% precipitation forecast for the evening and overnight periods.

Given the soaring temperatures and high 'feels like' conditions, it is advisable for Patna residents to take necessary precautions today. Light, breathable cotton clothing is recommended. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day is crucial to combat the heat. Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the peak afternoon hours between 1 PM and 4 PM. While the possibility of brief, isolated showers exists, the primary concern is the heatwave conditions, so sun protection such as hats and sunscreen should be utilized. Commutes may be affected by the heat, with drivers advised to ensure their vehicles have adequate cooling.

This consistent pattern of clear skies and high temperatures is typical for this time of year in Bihar, as the region braces for the approaching monsoon season. While today's forecast does not indicate any severe weather events, the intensity of the heat warrants attention. The <b>Patna weather today</b> is characterized by intense sunshine and a substantial thermal load, making preparedness key for a comfortable and safe day.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).