‘Period Feast’ Organised by Menstruating Women of NGO Sachhi Saheli in Delhi in Response to Bhuj Incident, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Participates in Mahabhoj

Period Feast in Delhi

New Delhi, February 24: As many as 28 menstruating women in Delhi gathered to prepare a feast against the taboos and the myths related to menstruation. Sachhi Saheli, an NGO in the national capital, organised a 'Period Feast' on Sunday in Mayur Vihar area. According to a tweet by ANI, the food was prepared and served during the 'mahabhoj' by menstruating women. Reports inform that more than 300 people from all walks of life participated in the event. The feast was inaugurated by AAP Leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.

According to a tweet by ANI, the event was organised in response to the incident where 68 female students in Bhuj were asked to remove their inner-wear to prove they were not menstruating. Also, the event was in response to the statement of Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir's Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji's statement on menstruating women. The swami had said menstruating women who cook food for their husbands will take birth as female dogs in next birth while men who eat food prepared by them will reborn as oxen.

The Deputy Chief Minister participated in the feast and said there should be no taboo attached to menstruation. “In today’s scientific day and age, there is nothing pure or impure about menstruation, it is a natural biological process,” Sisodia said. The pictures of the event showed women cooking food while dressed in white aprons, which said that they were on their period. "I am a proud menstruating woman", the caption on the apron read.