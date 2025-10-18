World Menopause Day 2025 is an important event that allows people to break the stigma and shame associated with conversations around menopause - a common experience that people who menstruate go through. Menopause affects more than one in five people in the workforce, however the struggles of menopause continue to be borne in silence and secrecy. As we mark World Menopause Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, World Menopause Day 2025 theme, and its importance.

When Is World Menopause Day 2025?

World Menopause Day 2025 will be celebrated on October 18. The annual celebration was first initiated in 2009 and was established by the International Menopause Society (IMS) in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO). The celebration of World Menopause Day has been an important step in helping people to have more open conversations around Menopause. World Menopause Day: From Balasana to Viparita Karani Asana, 5 Yoga Poses for Menopause and Relieve Menopausal Symptoms.

World Menopause Day 2025 Theme, Significance

Menopause is experienced by over half the world population at some point in life. The experience often comes with side effects like hot flashes, night sweats, and sleep problems, along with mood changes like irritability or anxiety. These have a serious impact on people's lives. However, many people silently suffer through menopause. World Menopause Day aims to change just that. Every year, the celebration of World Menopause Day is marked around a dedicated theme that helps people to have more pointed conversations. The theme for World Menopause Day 2025 is Lifestyle Medicine in Menopause Care.

Every year, the celebration of World Menopause Day is marked with the help of global awareness campaigns. There are various special events and activities planned by organisations like the IMS which aim to normalise conversations around menopause and also helps people to understand how it can impact different people, how to navigate menopause and common myths surrounding menopause that need to be debunked.

