New Delhi, January 9: The BJP on Sunday appointed a new state president for Ladakh and Lakshadweep. Phunchok Stanzin and K.N. Kasmikoya have been appointed as state president of Ladakh and Lakshadweep respectively.

A letter signed by BJP national general secretary, Arund Singh said, "BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Phunchok Stanzin, as state president of Ladakh BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect."

Stanzin has replaced Lok Sabha member from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal as state president. Another letter signed by Singh said, "BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed K.N. Kasmikoya, as state president of Lakshadweep BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect." Kasmikoya has replaced Abdul Khader Haji as state president of Lakshadweep BJP.

Congratulating new Ladakh BJP president BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh tweeted: "Congratulations Sri Phunchok Stanzin on being appointed as the State President of @BJP4Ladakh by @BJP4India National President Sri @JPNadda. MP & outgoing State President Sri @jtnladakh has laid strong foundation for you to build party upon."

In another tweet, Santhosh said, "Sri KN Kasmikoya of Chetlat island has been appointed as the State President of @BJP4Lakshadweep by @BJP4India National President Sri @JPNadda. The outgoing President Sri Abdul Khader Haji had brought good dynamism to the party unit."

In a tweet outgoing Ladakh BJP president Namgyal said, "National President Sh. @JPNadda Ji has appointed Shri Phunchok Stanzin, as State President of @BJP4Ladakh Gratitude to Sh. JP Nadda Ji & all the party leadership for their full supports & guidance. Thankful to all my team member of BJP Ladakh for full cooperation. Best wishes."

