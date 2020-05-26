Piyush Goyal Slams Maharashtra Govt for Failing to Provide Details of Passengers, Alleges State 'Not Willing to Tell Which Trains They Want Postponed, Cancelled or Re-scheduled'

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, a train passenger and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai/New Delhi, May 26: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday accused the Maharashtra government of making false allegations of getting only 30-40 trains to ferry migrants and people of various states. Goyal on the other hand alleged that Union government offered them 125 trains and asked for details of passengers, which the state government failed to provide. He also asked Maharashtra government to state which trains they want postponed, cancelled or re-scheduled.

Stating that the CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government gave Centre 41 trains' details, Goyal said, "Maharashtra govt day before yesterday made absolutely false allegation that they were asking for 80 trains but getting only 30-40. I offered them 125 trains, asking for details. They were not able to give any details for yesterday's trains. They gave us 41 trains' details." Indian Railways Has Run 3,274 Shramik Special Trains So Far Since May 1, Total 44 Lakh Passengers Ferried to Their Home States.

Adding more, the Railways Minister also alleged that even 41 trains remained empty. Goyal said, "Late last evening they sent us 145 trains' lists which were completely unorganised. There were some letters written to Bihar, to UP 15 days back the date of which they cut and wrote today's date and sent to us."

Goyal went to add that out of the 74 trains which were to go until now, till 5 pm, the state government gave details of passengers only for 24 trains which have departed. 50 are just standing in Maharashtra. Among other detail, the Railways Minister stated that out of the sought trains, 41 were for West Bengal, but the later had clearly mentioned that it can welcome only two trains due to cylcone Amphan.

Earlier in the day, Central Railway's CPRO complained of slow passenger movement to reach stations. The official even requested the state government to bring passengers in time so Railways can dispatch rakes in time from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus by 12:30 pm. Indian Railways Issues Guidelines for Trains Starting From June 1: Ticket Bookings, Cancellation & Refunds, Food and Linen in Trains, All You Need to Know.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has stated that it had operated 3,274 Shramik Special Trains and have ferried 44 lakh passengers to their home states so far. It said that 3,274 Shramik trains have been run since the last 25 days from May 1 to May 25. On May 25, 223 Shramik specials ferried 2.8 lakh passengers to different states amid the COVID-19 lockdown.