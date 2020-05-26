Indian Railways Has Run 3,274 Shramik Special Trains So Far Since May 1, Total 44 Lakh Passengers Ferried to Their Home States

Shramik Special Trains (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 26: The Indian Railways has so far operated 3,274 Shramik Special Trains and have ferried 44 lakh passengers to their home states. According to details by Indian Railways, 3,274 Shramik trains have been run since the last 25 days from May 1 to May 25. On May 25, 223 Shramik specials ferried 2.8 lakh passengers to different states amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Railways informed that the congestion it witnessed on the Railway network between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on May 23 and 24 is now over. The congestion had occurred due to convergence of more than two third rail traffic on routes to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and late clearance of the terminals due to health protocols etc that needed to be completed by State Authorities. Full List of 200 Trains to be Resumed by Indian Railways From June 1, Check Station Names and Routes.

Here's the tweet:

In addition to the Shramik trains, Railways are running 15 pairs of special trains connecting New Delhi from May 12 and plans to start 200 more time tables trains on June 1. The trains originated from various states and ferried migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places. The top five States/UTs from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Indian Railways Issues Guidelines for Trains Starting From June 1: Ticket Bookings, Cancellation & Refunds, Food and Linen in Trains, All You Need to Know.

On Monday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the Indian Railways has operated more than 3,000 Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrant workers and appealed the state governments to give permission to railways to operate the trains. Goyal took to Twitter and said, "I am very happy to inform that the railways successfully operated more than 3,000 Shramik Special trains and took migrant workers from different parts of the country to their home state. "I once again appeal to all the states to cooperate with the Railways and help their labor brothers", he added.