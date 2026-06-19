PM Kisan 23rd Instalment Release Tomorrow: These Common Errors Could Block Your Payment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release the 23rd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on June 20, 2026. Operating from Tarakeswar in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, the Prime Minister will oversee the direct transfer of INR 18,880 crore into the bank accounts of more than 9.44 crore eligible farmers across India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release the 23rd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on June 20, 2026. Operating from Tarakeswar in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, the Prime Minister will oversee the direct transfer of INR 18,880 crore into the bank accounts of more than 9.44 crore eligible farmers across India. This latest round of disbursement brings the total fund allocation under the flagship income-support initiative to over INR 4.46 lakh crore since its inception in 2019.
Mandatory eKYC and Verification Requirements
To ensure uninterrupted receipt of the INR 2,000 installment, the Ministry of Agriculture has emphasized that completing the electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) process remains strictly mandatory for all registered beneficiaries. Farmers who have not updated their records risk missing out on the funds. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Minimum Basic Pay To Hit INR 51,480? What Experts Predict for the New Pay Commission.
The eKYC update can be completed remotely via the official PM-KISAN portal using an OTP-based verification linked to an Aadhaar card. Alternatively, farmers can visit their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) to undergo biometric-based verification.
Common Pitfalls Halting Payments
Beyond the eKYC mandate, several administrative and technical errors regularly account for failed transactions. Officials have highlighted key details that registered users must cross-verify to avoid transaction rejections:
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Aadhaar-Bank Linkage: The beneficiary bank account must be actively linked to the user's Aadhaar number.
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Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Activation: The designated bank account must have the DBT facility enabled to accept central government welfare transfers.
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Data Consistency: Any mismatch between the name spelling on the Aadhaar card and the bank passbook can trigger automatic system blocks.
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Land Record Validation: State agriculture departments must successfully verify the beneficiary’s land ownership details on the portal. 8th Pay Commission Update: When Will Salary Hike Be Implemented? Will Central Govt Employees Get 2 Years of Arrears?
Broader Agricultural Rollouts in West Bengal
The disbursement event coincides with a larger state-level push for agricultural infrastructure and coverage. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed that West Bengal alone will receive a substantial share of the 23rd installment, with more than 45.35 lakh farmers set to collectively receive roughly INR 907 crore.
Alongside the PM-KISAN release, the Prime Minister will launch the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and a restructured crop insurance program tailored for the region. The expansion aims to bring 1.10 crore farmers under formal crop insurance for the 2026–27 cycle. Additional launches scheduled for the visit include a unified Agri-Tech platform under the Digital Agriculture Mission and the establishment of local natural farming clusters.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).