8th Pay Commission Update: When Will Salary Hike Be Implemented? Will Central Govt Employees Get 2 Years of Arrears?

The 8th Pay Commission has intensified consultations with employee unions, pensioner associations and government bodies as it prepares recommendations on salaries, pensions and allowances for lakhs of central government employees and retirees. After meetings in Pune, Dehradun and New Delhi, the commission has scheduled fresh consultations in Lucknow, with additional discussions planned in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh later this month.

As per the Terms of Reference issued in November 2025, the commission has 18 months to submit its report and is expected to do so by May 2027. Following the submission, the recommendations will undergo government review before being sent to the Union Cabinet for approval. Experts believe the process could take another three to six months, making implementation likely in the second half of 2027. 8th Pay Commission: How a New 5-Level Fitment Formula Could Transform Government Salaries.

A key question among employees is whether they will receive arrears. Since the 7th Pay Commission's tenure ended on December 31, 2025, many expect the new pay structure to be effective from January 1, 2026. If implemented in late 2027, employees and pensioners could receive arrears for nearly 20 to 24 months. 8th Pay Commission: How a New 5-Level Fitment Formula Could Transform Government Salaries.

Financial experts say salary arrears and Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears are likely if revised pay scales are applied retrospectively. However, House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance (TPTA) have traditionally been implemented prospectively, meaning arrears on these components may not be paid unless specifically approved by the government.

The final decision on salary revisions, fitment factor, pension benefits and arrear payments will depend on the commission's recommendations and the government's approval framework.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).