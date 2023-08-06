Mumbai, August 6: After gold coins and an idol, now, a grand statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to be set up in Pune. If reports are to be believed, Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL), a prominent organisation, is gearing up to erect a monumental statue of PM Modi at Lavasa near Pune. This ambitious project aims to create the world's tallest statue and is scheduled for completion and unveiling on December 31, 2023. The company stated that the choice to erect this tribute symbolises deep admiration for Prime Minister Modi's steadfast dedication to preserving India's unity and integrity. Recognising him as a visionary leader, Ajay Harinath Singh, CMD of Darwin Platform, conveyed the heartfelt sentiment that drives this ambitious undertaking.

"PM Modi is doing his best to preserve the unity and integrity of our country. India has found a visionary in him. The statue will be a tribute to his contribution to the country," Singh said. According to the reports, surpassing the iconic Statue of Unity in Gujarat, which stands at 182 meters, the Narendra Modi statue will reach an impressive height ranging from 190 to 200 meters. In addition, the grand complex will be set up that will include a museum displaying India's rich heritage and the aspirations of 'New India,' a memorial park, an entertainment centre, and an exhibition hall. The exhibition hall will feature a biographical film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, providing visitors with a closer and inspiring insight into his remarkable journey. PM Modi in Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir (Watch Video).

Darwin Platform's vision to enhance the development of Lavasa City has obtained approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). DPIL secured the winning bid for Lavasa Corporation Ltd in July. Lavasa Corporation Ltd is primarily involved in developing the private hill station of Lavasa near Pune. DPIL, established in 2010, is a key entity within the Darwin Platform Group, promoted by Ajay Harinath Singh. PM Narendra Modi Commends Success of Digital Health Facilities, Expresses His Content on Citizens Getting Complete Advantage.

DPIL specialises in infrastructure contracts and services and serves diverse sectors such as infrastructure, refineries, retail, and hospitality, among others. Lavasa City, initially conceived as a planned private hill station, faced financial difficulties and underwent a change in ownership.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2023 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).