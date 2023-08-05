New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to express his content on citizens getting complete advantage from digital health facilities on Saturday.

PM retweeted Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya’s post, where he informed that more than 5 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been created through the NCD portal under the National Program for Non-Communicable Diseases.

In response to the update from the Health Minister, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: "Very good information! It is our priority to provide better health facilities to our poor brothers and sisters across the country. It is a matter of great satisfaction that crores of people are getting benefited from these digital facilities."

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)'s Digital Health Incentives Scheme (DHIS) will now run through December 31, 2023, according to an announcement made by the National Health Authority (NHA) on Friday.

Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and suppliers of digital health solutions like Hospital/Health Management Information Systems (HMIS) and Laboratory Management Information Systems (LMIS) are all given incentives under DHIS in exchange for implementing and enabling disruptive digitalization under ABDM.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission included the launch of the DHIS on January 1, 2023. The programme successfully encouraged the nationwide adoption of digital health technology and procedures for the provision of healthcare.

The programme has been expanded so that more stakeholders can take advantage of the financial incentives as a result of its impact and the response from healthcare providers and health tech businesses.

The benefits of DHIS provided to DSCs are projected to reduce expenses or to be passed on to the appropriate healthcare facilities to cover their digitization costs, etc. (ANI)

