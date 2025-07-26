Male, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emplaned for India after concluding a two-day State Visit to Maldives, his third to the Indian Ocean country and the first by a Head of State or Government to the Maldives during the Presidency of Mohamed Muizzu, which began in November 2023.

On Saturday, PM Modi attended the Independence Day celebrations of Maldives as a 'Guest of Honour' at the Republic Square in Male. Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed were also present. India Looks Forward to Boosting Ties With Maldives, Committed To Support Capacity Building, Says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi Emplanes for India

"It was an honour to attend the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives. This momentous occasion showcased the rich cultural heritage and vibrant spirit of the Maldivian people. It also signified the country’s journey of transformation over the years gone by. From its ancient maritime traditions to global leadership in critical areas like climate change, the Maldives has carved a unique place for itself on the world stage. My best wishes to the great Maldivian people," PM Modi posted on X.

During PM Modi's visit to Male at the invitation of President Muizzu, several agreements across diverse sectors were signed on Friday, which reaffirmed the bilateral partnership between India and Maldives, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. PM Modi Maldives Visit: PM Narendra Modi Holds Meet With Members of Different Political Parties, Highlights Bipartisan Support for India-Maldives ‘Time-Tested’ Friendship (See Pics).

PM Modi and President Muizzu also jointly released commemorative stamps to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and the Maldives. PM Modi held wide ranging talks with Maldives President Muizzu at the President’s Office in Male as both leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Maldives relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.

"They discussed cooperation in the fields of development partnership, capacity building, health, infrastructure, digital economy, aquaculture, climate change and renewable energy. The two leaders called for closer collaboration to enhance peace, progress and prosperity of the Indian Ocean region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X after the bilateral discussions.

PM Modi also attended the banquet hosted by President Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed on Saturday. On Saturday, PM Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme in Maldives and stated that the ITEC initiative focusses on capacity building.

PM Modi also interacted with the Indian community in the Maldives. He expressed appreciation for their contribution to progress of Maldives while remaining connected to their roots in India. "Interacted with the Indian community in the Maldives. It is commendable how they are contributing to Maldives’ progress and at the same time remain connected to their roots in India," PM Modi posted on X.

While sharing glimpses of his interaction with members of Indian community on X, PM Modi wrote, "The Indian diaspora continues to be one of the strongest bridges between India and the world. We are very proud of our diaspora."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with members of several political parties of the Maldives. He noted that the participation of leaders across the political spectrum emphasises the bipartisan support for the "strong and time-tested friendship" between the two nations.

"Had a meaningful meeting with members of different political parties of the Maldives. The participation of leaders across the political spectrum underscores the bipartisan support for the strong and time-tested India-Maldives friendship. Our shared values continue to guide this important partnership," PM Modi posted on X.

