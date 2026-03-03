Mumbai, March 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached a new milestone in digital outreach, officially becoming the first world leader to surpass 30 million subscribers on YouTube. According to data released today, March 3, the Indian leader's YouTube channel has grown to more than seven times the size of US President Donald Trump, further solidifying his position as the most-followed political figure on the platform. This achievement follows another historic feat just last week, where Modi became the first politician to cross 100 million followers on Instagram.

The Global Rankings: Where Donald Trump and Giorgia Meloni Stand

The disparity between Prime Minister Modi and other global leaders on YouTube is vast. The second-highest subscriber count among world leaders belongs to followed by former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (6.58 million). Narendra Modi’s YouTube Subscribers Reach 30 Million; PM of India Becomes World’s Most Followed Leader on Digital Platforms.

PM Narendra Modi Becomes Most Subscribed World Leader

Most Subscribed World Leader: PM Modi The YouTube channel of PM @narendramodi has become the most subscribed channel among world leaders, crossing 30 million subscribers. Crossing the 30 Million mark, it mirrors India’s rising global connect, powered by innovation, outreach and… pic.twitter.com/yXkYz7fGIT — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 3, 2026

He is followed by US President Donald Trump who has 4 million subscribers, Brazil's Lula Da Silva (1.6 million), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (1.4 million), El Salvador President Nayib Bukele (579K), France President Emmanuel Macron (391K) and Italy PM Giorgia Meloni (158K).

PM Narendra Modi's Domestic Dominance in India

Prime Minister Modi’s digital influence is equally pronounced within the Indian political landscape. His 30-million-strong subscriber base is nearly three times larger than that of his closest political rival, Rahul Gandhi. Furthermore, the Prime Minister's individual channel boasts more than four times the subscribers of the official channels for the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) separately.

Strategic Digital Communication

Experts attribute the Prime Minister’s YouTube success to a sustained and diverse content strategy. Unlike many leaders who use the platform solely for official speeches, Modi’s channel features a mix of "Mann Ki Baat" radio broadcasts, behind-the-scenes vlogs, interactions with youth and influencers, and high-production-value shorts. Middle East Conflict: PM Narendra Modi Dials Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Bahrain King; Condemns Attacks and Discusses Safety of Indian Diaspora.

This milestone comes at a time when digital platforms have become primary battlegrounds for political messaging. With over 21 billion views across his videos, the Prime Minister’s channel has evolved into a central hub for the government’s direct communication with both domestic and global audiences.

