New Delhi, July 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In a letter to Hasina, PM Modi wished his Bangaladesh counterpart and people of Bangaladesh good health and prosperity on this auspicious occasion. "On this occasion, I wish you and all my Bangladeshi brothers and sisters good health and prosperity", the Prime Minister wrote to Sheikh Hasina.

Eid al-Adha, also called Eid Qurban or Bakra-Eid, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year. The auspicious occasion is considered as the holier one. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God's command. It is a celebration of unswerving devotion to God and the boundless compassion and love the Almighty has for His creation. Eid-al-Adha And Eid-al-Fitr: What Are Differences Between Eid And Bakrid, The Two Festivals of Muslim Community?.

Here's the tweet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveys Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. In a letter to PM Hasina, he writes, "On this occasion, I wish you and all my Bangladeshi brothers and sisters good health and prosperity." (file pic) pic.twitter.com/EGmnIFh9RM — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

The festival inspires us to inculcate empathy, practice sacrifice and promote peace and universal brotherhood. As the world continues to fight a relentless battle against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, we have been forced to celebrate almost all of our traditional festivals, which were otherwise celebrated with great splendour, at home in a more subdued manner.

