Mumbai, July 29: Eid-al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or the festival of sacrifice, is around the corner. Muslims in India will celebrate Eid-al-Adha, which is also spelt as Eid-Ul-Azha, on August 1. Eid-al-Adha is one of the two major festivals of the Muslim community. The other one is the Eid-al-Fitr. Many get confused between Eid-al-Adha and Eid-al-Fitr perhaps because both the festivals are commonly called Eid. On the eve of Bakrid, here are differences between Eid-al-Adha and Eid-al-Fitr.

Date and Timing: Under Islamic calender, Eid-al-Fitr comes before Eid-al-Adha. While Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, Eid-al-Adha is observed on the 10th day of Zul-Hijja month. Eid al-Adha 2020: Why Do Muslims Sacrifice Animals on Bakrid? Know Significance of Religious Act Linked to Prophet Abraham.

Mandatory Fasting: Prior of Eid-al-Fitr festival, Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fast for at least 29 days during the Ramadan month. Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated on the climax of the Ramadan month. However, ahead of Eid-al-Adha, fasting is not mandatory.

Animal Sacrifice: Animal sacrifice is one of the rituals performed on Eid-al-Adha. Financially-stable Muslims sacrifice a bovine or cattle or camel or goat, and distribute its meat among relatives and poor people. However, on Eid-al-Fitr, no such tradition is mandated by Islam. Eid al-Adha 2020: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

Purpose: On Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims rejoice at the end of Ramzan and thank Allah for the strength He gave them throughout the fasting month to help them practice self-control and restraint. The ritual of sacrificing an animal on Eid-al-Adha commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

