PM Narendra Modi Greets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on His Birthday

Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar (Photo Credit: IANS)

New Delhi, March 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter and extended warm birthday greetings to Bihar Chief Minister and NDA-ally Nitish Kumar.

The Prime Minister wished for a long and healthy life to the Bihar Chief Minister. "Greetings to Bihar's Chief Minister and my friend, Nitish Kumar Ji. A popular leader who has risen from the grassroots, he's been at the forefront of furthering Bihar's development. His passion towards social empowerment is noteworthy. Praying for his long and healthy life," read the tweet by the Prime Minister.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-United are alliance partners in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government. The state is scheduled to face Assembly polls later this year.