PM Narendra Modi Highlights Gujarat’s Leading Role in India’s Renewable Energy Transition, Targeting Green Steel and Industrial Decarbonisation

Surat, June 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Gujarat has emerged as a foundation of India's energy transition, highlighting the state's contribution to renewable power generation and its expected role in emerging sectors such as green hydrogen, green ammonia and green steel. Addressing a gathering in Surat on the World Environment Day, Prime Minister Modi added that Gujarat currently accounts for one-fifth of India's renewable energy capacity and is helping shape the country's long-term energy security strategy.

"Today, India's renewable energy capacity is 250 gigawatts. Out of this, Gujarat alone contributes 50 gigawatts. In other words, one-fifth of the country's green energy is produced by Gujarat," he said. The Prime Minister contrasted the country's current renewable energy capacity with the situation a decade ago, when India's solar generation remained limited. "Twelve years ago, solar energy production in India was negligible. Today, we are among the top five countries in the world," he said. India's GDP Growth Climbs to 7.7% in FY 2025-26; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hails Robust Economic Momentum and Success of Reforms.

PM Narendra Modi Delivers Speech in Surat About Development

It is a delight to have been in Surat and inaugurate key development works. I have always believed that Surat is more than a city…it is a spirit. This spirit is seen in the dynamism of the people here. A city that was once known for a massive plague is now known for cleanliness.… pic.twitter.com/M8phIxhbWT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2026

Prime Minister Modi added that recent global disruptions, including the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts and energy market instability, had reinforced the importance of domestic energy production. "Petrol prices have been fluctuating continuously. Gas supply chains are collapsing," he said, adding that India had responded by diversifying energy supplies while simultaneously investing heavily in renewable energy infrastructure.

The Prime Minister cited several initiatives undertaken over the past decade, including expansion of solar power, railway electrification, ethanol blending, nuclear energy development, transmission network upgrades and gas pipeline expansion. He also highlighted Gujarat's historical role in India's renewable energy journey, noting that the state established a dedicated Climate Change Department more than two decades ago and hosted the country's first major solar park at Charanka in Patan district.

Looking ahead, Prime Minister Modi said Surat and the Hazira industrial region would play an important role in the next phase of industrial decarbonisation. "In the coming years, the Hazira industrial area will also be known for the production of green steel. This means that green energy will be used in steel production," he added. PM Modi Gave the Moniker ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ to Our Labour Class, Says Kangana Ranaut.

He also pointed to Surat's wastewater recycling model and electric mobility initiatives as examples of how urban centres can contribute to environmental goals while maintaining economic growth. The Prime Minister said India's development strategy was increasingly guided by the principle of balancing economic expansion with ecological responsibility, describing it as "development alongside nature".

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