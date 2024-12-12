Bhopal, December 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur to lay the foundation stone for the ambitious Ken-Betwa Link project on December 25, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.

CM Yadav said this while speaking to the media persons here saying that the approval has been received from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The approval came after CM Yadav met PM Modi at Parliament House on December 10 requesting him to lay the foundation stone for the interlinking project. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls on PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, Says ‘Aim To Take VIKAS in State to Next Level’ (See Pics).

This river interlinking project proposes to transport excess water from the Ken River in Madhya Pradesh to the Betwa River in Uttar Pradesh in order to irrigate the drought-prone Bundelkhand region.

"PM Modi will visit Chhatarpur to lay the foundation stone of the Ken-Betwa river linking project on the occasion of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on December 25," CM Yadav said in a statement issued later.

CM Yadav earlier stated that the project will provide water for irrigation for over 8.1 lakh hectares in MP's Bundelkhand region and another 2.5 lakh hectares in Uttar Pradesh. Gita Jayanti 2024: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Receives Certificate of Guinness World Records Created for Gita Recitation in Bhopal (Watch Video).

Chhatarpur, Panna, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Sheopur, Damoh, Datia, Raisen, Vidisha and Sagar districts will benefit from the project. On this occasion, the state government has also planned a 'Kisan Sammelan' on December 25 in each district which will be covered under the project.

Similarly, on December 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Parvati-Kali Sindh-Chambal river-linking project in Jaipur. This will bring 6.1 lakh hectares of farmland under irrigation in 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Guna, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Dewas, Ujjain, Agar, Mandsaur and Morena. This was informed by the chief minister to his ministerial colleagues at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Mohan Yadav interacted with the representatives of gram panchayats from his own Assembly constituency Ujjain as part of the 'Jan Kalyan Parv' campaign, being celebrated to mark the one-year celebration of his government. He held a virtual interaction with gram panchayat heads at the Ujjain district headquarters in the presence of the Collector and other senior officials. Panchayat heads congratulated him for completing one year in office as chief minister.

"With the objective of providing the benefits of public welfare schemes to women, farmers, youths and poor people in the state, Jan Kalyan Parv is being celebrated throughout the state, which will make our resolution a reality," the CM said.

The state government launched the campaign -- 'Jan Kalyan Parv' on the completion of the first year during an event organised in Ujjain on the occasion of Gita Jayanti on Wednesday. The campaign is aimed at highlighting the works undertaken during his tenure and connecting more people to the government’s welfare schemes. Both these campaigns will run till December 26.

