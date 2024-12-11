Bhopal, December 11: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended greetings to everyone on the Guinness World Records created for Gita recitation and received its certificate for the team of Guinness World Records on Wednesday.

Over 5000 Acharyas collectively recited the third chapter of holy Gita's 'Karma Yog', in unison, at Lal Parade ground in the state capital Bhopal to create the world record on the occasion of Gita Jayanti. Gita Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Gita Jayanti, Says ‘Divine Book Guides Indian Culture, Spirituality and Tradition’.

Mohan Yadav Receives Certificate of Guinness World Records Created for Gita Recitation

#WATCH | Bhopal | Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav receives the certificate of Guinness World Records created for Gita recitation by more than 5 thousand Bhagavad Gita devotees in Bhopal and Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/1IF5e1i964 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2024

Addressing the event, CM Yadav said, "I extend my greetings to everyone on the creation of a world record for recitation shlokas of holy Gita today. I also pray to the almighty that the journey of this record should continue further. It feels great today that ten slokas of Gita's Chapter three, 'Karma Yog' were recited here. I congratulate the Culture Department for organising the event."

Additionally, CM Yadav also transferred Rs1,572 crore in the accounts of 1.28 crore Ladli Behans through a single click and around Rs 334.38 crore to over 55 lakh beneficiaries under the Social Security Pension Scheme in the state. Gita Jayanti (Gita Mahotsav) 2024 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Ekadashi Tithi and Significance To Mark the Day the Bhagavad Gita Dialogue Occurred Between Arjuna and Lord Krishna.

"Today, we have also transferred the monthly installment of the Laldi Behna Yojana to the accounts of the beneficiaries of the scheme. Besides, as we are completing one year of our government in the state, two other events joined with this event. First is 'Jankalyan Parv' which will begin from today, December 11 and will conclude on December 26," the CM said.

He further added that another event would run for 40 days in which government officials along with public representatives would go among the people in every ward, tehsil and village across the state. They would make the people aware about the welfare schemes of the state government and ensure that those eligible would get the benefits of the public welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister also claimed, "The holy Gita is a book, which the people discuss most and want to know, read and understand it across the globe. We are proud of it." Notably, Gita Jayanti is celebrated the day after the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. On this day, the Mokshada Ekadashi fast is also observed.

According to the Panchang, Gita Jayanti falls on December 11 this year. The scripture "Gita" originated 5,000 years ago when Lord Shri Krishna imparted the teachings of Karma to Arjuna during the Kurukshetra war between the Kauravas and the Pandavas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)