New Delhi, December 24: Delhi Police took Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders into custody. They were taking out a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit to the President a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures seeking his intervention in farm laws issue.

Just a few years back, Congress' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan was stopped by police. According to an ANI update, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Any dissent against this govt is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers." Rahul Gandhi Says PM Narendra Modi Misleading Farmers on Farm Laws, Urges Citizens to Support Protests.

Priyanka Gandhi & Other Congress Leaders Taken into Custody

Priyanka on being stopped had said, "We're living in democracy & they are elected MPs. They have the right to meet the President & they should be allowed. What is the problem with that? Government is not ready to listen to voices of lakhs of farmers camping at borders."

Meanwhile, farmers' unions on Wednesday reiterated that talks could only begin when the Centre repeals the new farm reform laws and have reportedly demanded a revised cost of production that will increase the minimum support price (MSP).

