Mumbai, November 23: A public toilet wall in Mumbai's Kurla area collapsed on Monday morning. According to a tweet by ANI, the woman who was trapped in a public toilet in Kurla area of Mumbai, after a portion of it collapsed, was later rescued. She was administered first aid and then sent to a hospital. Reports informed that as soon as the incident was reported, fire brigade team was pressed into service. Soon after, the rescue operation began and is currently underway. More details awaited.

Several incidences of wall collapse have been reported from parts of the city. In October, a portion of a two-storey building collapsed in Dombivli in Thane district. Reports inform that the occupants heard a loud sound of some building pillars cracking early morning and rushed out of the premises. Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 10 Dead as 3-Storeyed Building Collapses in Patel Compound Area in Maharashtra

Here's the tweet:

#UPDATE Maharashtra: The woman who was trapped in a public toilet in Kurla area of Mumbai, after a portion of it collapsed, rescued. She was administered first aid and then sent to a hospital. https://t.co/IzcW5GNdjg pic.twitter.com/ThsEXzWp9S — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

Maharashtra: A public toilet collapsed in Kurla area of Mumbai, one woman reportedly trapped inside. Fire brigade team present at the spot, rescue operation is underway. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

According to reports, none of its residents were hurt as they rushed out just in time, a civic official said. The incident took place around 4.30 am in the 42-year-old residential building. The building, which housed over 75 people, was located in Kopar area of Dombivli.

Last year, a similar incident of toilet wall collapse was reported from Madhya Pradesh where two tribal children died when a wall of a toilet constructed under the Swacch Bharat Mission collapsed in Rathkheda village of Shivpuri.

