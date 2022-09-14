Karaikal, September 14: An unfortunate incident has come to light where a minor girl suffering from movement disorder died on Monday after eating rat poison thinking it was a piece of chocolate cake. The 14-year-old deceased was identified as R Saloth Nithikshina, a Karaikal resident. The deceased had dropped out of her school after developing a muscular disorder called generalized dystonia, reported TOI.

The incident came to light when the minor complained of nausea and vomiting on Sunday afternoon. When her mother, R Stella Mary, asked her if she ate something strange, she claimed that she just ate the chocolate cake kept at the window. Shocker, mary told her it was rat poison. Kerala Woman, Who Poisoned Mother Over Property Dispute in Thrissur, Had Attempted to Murder Her Father Too.

Following this, her mother rushed the minor to the government hospital. The girl was then referred to the Karaikal Government General Hospital. Although the girl was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital, she died while undergoing treatment.

Reportedly, the police have registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and a probe has been initiated in the matter.

A similar incident had taken place in western Mumbai city in August, where a 24-year-old woman died after mistakenly eating rat poison instead of medicine for stomach ache. Another incident was reported from Kerala where a two-and-a-half-year-old boy died in Kozhikode district on March 15 after accidentally consuming rat poison. Reportedly, the child was playing inside the house and had come in contact with a container that contained rat poison.

