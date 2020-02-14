Pulwama Terror Attack: Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pay Homage to CRPF Jawans Who Were Martyred in February 14, 2019, JeM Strike

Pulwama Attack Site | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 14: Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on Friday, February 14, paid homage to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack. As many as 40 CRPF Jawans lost their lives after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14 2019. Pulwama Terror Attack: India Remembers Its Brave Men; Here's The List of CRPF Jawans Who Were Martyred in February 14, 2019, JeM Strike.

"I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland," Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet.

Amit Shah's Tweet:

"Remembering the fallen @crpfindia personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama(J&K) on this day in 2019. India will never forget their sacrifice. Entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Rajnath Singh Tweet:

In memory of Pulwama attack martyrs, a memorial will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp today. “It is a way to pay homage to the brave jawans who lost their lives in the attack,” Additional Director General (ADG) of CRPF Zulfiquar Hasan.

The name of all 40 CRPF personnel with their pictures will be part of of the memorial. The memorial will be set up inside a CRPF camp close to the place where JeM terrorist blew himself next to security forces convoy killing the 40 personnel.