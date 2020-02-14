Pulwama Terror Attack: India Remembers Its Brave Men; Here's The List of CRPF Jawans Who Were Martyred in February 14, 2019, JeM Strike

Pulwama Attack Site | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 14: As many as 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives after a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Pulwama on February 14 2019. On this occasion, India pays tributes to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who were martyred in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district last year. A year later, to remember the martyred jawans, CRPF will inaugurate a memorial at the Lethpora camp. F-16 Was Used By Pakistan, IAF Displays AMRAAM Missile Part As Proof; All About The Evidence Presented by India (See Photos And Video).

The names of all the 40 CRPF personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial along with the motto of the paramilitary force - Seva and Nishtha (Service and Loyalty). CRPF's Special Director General Zulfikhar Hassan, Inspector General Kashmir zone Rajesh Kumar, and senior officers and other force personnel will pay homage to the fallen jawans after dedicating a martyr's column to them. Balakot Air Strikes by IAF on JeM Terror Camps Lasted ‘90 Seconds’, Pilots Say Families Had No Clue About Operation.

Here's The List of CRPF Jawans Who Martyred in The February 14 Pulwama Attack:

Bravehearts of CRPF who made the supreme sacrifice and attained martyrdom in the Pulwama attack on 14/02/2019. pic.twitter.com/eHrPnYaSGV — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 15, 2019

Head Constable Naseer Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir) Constable Sukhjinder Singh (Punjab) Head Constable Jaimal Singh (Punjab) Constable Rohitash Lamba (Rajasthan) Constable Tilak Raj (Himachal Pradesh) Head Constable Vijay Soreng (Jharkhand) Constable Vasantha Kumar VV (Kerala) Constable Subramaniam G (Tamil Nadu) Constable Manoja Kumar Behera (Odisha) Constable GD Guru H (Karnataka) Head Constable Narayan Lal Gurjar (Rajasthan) Constable Mahesh Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Pradeep Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) Head Constable Hemraj Meena (Rajasthan) Head Constable PK Sahoo (Odisha) Constable Ramesh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) Head Constable Sanjay Rajput (Maharashtra) Constable Koushal Kumar Rawat (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Pradeep Singh (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Shyam Babu (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Ajit Kumar Azad (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Maninder Singh Attri (Punjab) Head Constable Bablu Santra (West Bengal) Constable Ashvni Kumar Kaochi (Madhya Pradesh) Constable Rathod Nitin Shivaji (Maharashtra) Constable Bhagirath Singh (Rajasthan) Constable Virendra Singh (Uttarakhand) Head Constable Awadhesh Kumar Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Ratan Kumar Thakur (Bihar) Constable Pankaj Kumar Tripathi (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Jeet Ram (Rajasthan) Constable Amit Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Vijay Kr. Mourya (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Kulwinder Singh (Punjab) Head Constable Maneswar Bsumatari (Assam) Assistant Sub Inspector Mohan Lal (Uttarakhand) Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha (Bihar) Head Constable Ram Vakeel (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Sudeep Biswas (West Bengal) Constable Sivachandran (Tamil Nadu)

How CRPF Jawans Fell in JeM Trap And India Retaliated:

When the CPRF convoy, comprising as many as 78 vehicles, reached Lethpora, just 27 km short of Srinagar, an explosive-laden car rammed into the fifth bus from the left side. A second bus was also hit in the blast. This was the first suicide car bomb attack in Kashmir since the 2001 strike on Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in which 41 people, including three suicide attackers, were killed. Pakistan-based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack.

JeM said that one of the local fidayeen Adil Ahmad Dar carried out the strike. The group also released a recorded video statement of Dar and by the time video was released on social media, the 21-year-old was dead. Dar had joined militant ranks less than a year before. In retaliation, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out airstrikes on a JeM camp at Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"A very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated," India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said in a statement. Pakistan had denied any casualties, claiming that only 19 trees were destroyed in the bombings.