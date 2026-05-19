Pune Horror: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Trapped Inside Building Lift for 1.5 Hours in Nimbajinagar

A seven-year-old boy died after reportedly getting trapped inside a lift at a residential building in Pune’s Sinhagad Road area late at night, police said. The child, identified as Shivansh Shailesh Dhut, was found unresponsive after rescue teams opened the stalled elevator at Riddhi Siddhi Apartment in Nimbajinagar.

Police said the incident occurred around 10 pm when the child was playing inside the housing society premises. According to police officials, Shivansh routinely played within the apartment complex during the evening hours. Nashik: Female Government Medical College Employee Dies After Dumbwaiter Lift Collapses on Her Head; Freak Accident Video Surfaces.

On the night of the incident, he reportedly entered the building’s lift and pressed one of the buttons while alone inside the elevator. Police said the lift began moving but stopped midway before reaching the second floor, leaving the child trapped inside. When Shivansh failed to return home for a long time, his family members and residents of the housing society began searching for him across the premises.

As the search continued, residents reportedly suspected that the lift had malfunctioned and become stuck. Police and fire department officials were informed at around 11.30 pm. A rescue team from the fire brigade, along with officers from Sinhagad Road Police, reached the apartment complex and opened the lift after a rescue operation. Panvel Elevator Accident: 4 Passengers Rescued After Lift Plummets at Panvel Railway Station (Watch Video).

However, the child was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the enclosed space. He was later declared dead.

Police suspect the child may have died after remaining trapped inside the stalled lift for a prolonged period, although the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Officials said preliminary findings did not indicate any immediate technical fault in the elevator system.

According to police, maintenance responsibility for the lift rests with the housing society management. Sinhagad Road Police have registered an accidental death report and initiated further investigation into the incident. Authorities are expected to examine maintenance records and safety measures installed in the residential building’s lift system.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).