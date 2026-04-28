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News INDIA Nashik: Female Government Medical College Employee Dies After Dumbwaiter Lift Collapses on Her Head; Freak Accident Video Surfaces A woman employee at Government Medical College in Nashik died after an equipment lift collapsed on her during duty hours on Monday, April 27. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online. The accident, caused by a hoist mechanism failure, has raised serious concerns about infrastructure safety, maintenance standards, and workplace protocols in public hospitals.

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A woman employee died after an equipment lift collapsed on her at Government Medical College Nashik on Monday, April 27, prompting concerns over workplace safety in public healthcare facilities. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. during duty hours, and CCTV footage of the incident has since circulated online.

According to initial reports, the employee was near the lift area when the accident happened. The lift was not present at the level when she approached, and moments later, it suddenly fell, trapping her beneath it and causing fatal injuries. Mumbai: 1 Dead, 10 Injured As Group Falls Into SRA Construction Site Pit Near Metro Mall in Bhandup (Watch Video).

Nashik Hospital College Woman Employee Dies After Lift Collapses Her Head

Watch | An extremely serious and shocking incident has come to light at a medical college in Nashik. According to initial information, an elevator suddenly fell, and a female employee who was on her regular duty got trapped underneath it. 📌The injured employee has sustained… pic.twitter.com/yJNE8DG2bF — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) April 27, 2026

The video shows the woman entering the area and moving towards the lift shaft. She appears to bend down, possibly to check the lift’s position or identify a technical issue.

Seconds later, the lift dropped abruptly. The lift crushed her head and neck, leaving her unable to call for help. She attempted to signal for assistance using her hands. A bystander soon noticed the situation and alerted hospital staff, who rushed to the scene. Ashok Kharat Case: Nashik Court Sends Self-Styled Godman to Police Custody Until April 29 in 7th Rape Case.

Rescue Efforts And Medical Response

Staff members attempted to lift the structure to free her, but initial efforts were unsuccessful. She was eventually pulled out and taken for emergency treatment within the hospital premises. Despite medical intervention, she succumbed to her injuries.

Mechanical Failure And Safety Questions

Preliminary information suggests that the accident was caused by a failure in the hoist mechanism of the equipment lift.

The incident has raised questions about maintenance standards and the safety of mechanical systems in public institutions. Experts note that such lifts typically require multiple safety features, including secondary braking systems and obstruction detection sensors, to prevent sudden accident.

The incident has also highlighted concerns about workplace safety protocols. The circumstances suggest that the employee may have approached the lift shaft to assess a potential issue, raising questions about whether adequate procedures and safeguards were in place.

The lack of immediate safeguards, warning systems, or restricted access to hazardous areas has drawn attention to operational practices within such facilities.

Need For Accountability And Systemic Review

The incident has triggered calls for a detailed investigation into equipment maintenance and safety compliance at the institution.

Officials are expected to examine whether the failure resulted from an unforeseen defect or lapses in inspection and upkeep. The case has also intensified demands for stricter enforcement of safety standards across government hospitals.

The incident underscores the need for regular audits, clear safety protocols, and accountability mechanisms to prevent similar accidents in critical public infrastructure.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Jai Maharashtra ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).