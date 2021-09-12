Pune, September 12: A 32-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide within six months of marriage in Maharashtra's Pune. The incident took place on Thursday, i.e. September 9, at a locality in the Aundh area of the city. The husband of the deceased has been booked. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the 30-year-old accused. The woman was a housewife, and the accused is a businessman. Pune Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Killing 2 Daughters; Cops Suspect Family Dispute.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, a complaint was lodged against the accused by the woman’s mother. She alleged that the accused used to doubt that her daughter had an extra-marital affair. Reportedly, the man used to verbally abuse the deceased over the issue. Due to regular quarrels, the woman took an extreme step.

The couple married on March 24 this year. The couple lived in an expensive society in the area. Based on the complaint of the deceased’s mother, the case was registered against the accused. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Pune following a fight with her husband after he brought “pani puri” at home without telling her even though she had prepared a meal. The couple used to have frequent quarrels over domestic issues, the police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2021 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).