Pune, March 27: In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old man allegedly killed his two daughters and then died by suicide in Pune. The bodies of the man and his two daughters, were found dead inside a well at Talegaon Dhamdhere near the city. The incident took place on March 23 under the jurisdiction of the Shikarpur police station. The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Shivaji Bhujbal, 10-year-old Diksha and eight-year-old Rutuja.

Bhujbal used to live in the Wanawadi area in Pune city. His family belonged to Talegaon Dhamdhere, which is around 40 km from Pune. The 42-year-old man used to work as an office assistant in a construction company in Pune. According to a report published in The Indian Express, Bhujbal and his two daughters reached Talegaon Dhamdhere on March 23 in the afternoon. Gujarat Shocker: Father Fails to Arrange Money For Treatment, Strangulates Physically Challenged Son in Mundra; Arrested.

Notably, his cousin’s family lived in Talegaon Dhamdhere. Later in the day, he and his daughter left the house for fetching some vegetables from their farm. Their relatives started looking for them when they did not return home after a while. The relative’s family also tried to reach them on the phone. However, later in the day, the belongings of Bhujbal and his daughters were located near a well. Bhujbal’s relatives then informed the police. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped by Man Inside Municipal Container in Bhopal; Arrested.

On the night of March 23, the bodies of Bhujbal and his two daughters were recovered from the well. “Preliminary probe suggests that Bhujbal ended his life, along with his daughters, due to some ongoing family dispute. Further probe is on,” reported the media house quoting Sub-Inspector Rajesh Mali of Shikrapur Police station as saying. Bhujbal lived with his wife, parents and two daughters in the Wanawadi area of Pune. Police suspected that the man ended his life and killed his two daughters due to a family dispute. An FIR was registered in the case.

