Pune Pub Viral Video: Obscene Clip Allegedly From Bastian Empire Sparks Outrage Over Nightlife Rules

A massive public controversy has erupted in Pune following the circulation of an intimate video allegedly recorded inside the popular "Bastian Empire" pub located in the upscale Mundhwa area. According to a report by ABP Majha, the high-end establishment is owned by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. The brief video clip, which quickly spread across social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, depicts young couples engaging in objectionable behaviour and kissing in a dimly lit section of the crowded venue. The incident has ignited widespread public outrage and intensified the ongoing debate regarding Pune’s late-night pub culture and public decency.

Pune Pub Viral Video Sparks Row

The controversial footage, reportedly recorded secretly by another patron inside the Bastian pub, shows at least two couples engaging in close, intimate acts on the club's sofas. The background of the video features loud music, dim lighting and a large crowd of young customers dancing and socializing, none of whom appeared to intervene at the time.

As the footage gained traction online, social media users expressed sharp criticism over the lack of oversight inside the venue. A section of citizens and parents voiced strong concerns regarding public indecency, demanding strict regulation over what they described as a deterioration of cultural values in the city's nightlife spots. Pune Horror: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Trapped Inside Building Lift for 1.5 Hours in Nimbajinagar.

Pune Bastian Pub Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Growing Scrutiny on Pune's Nightlife

This is not the first time the high-profile venue or Pune’s nightlife culture has faced intense scrutiny. Known prominently as an IT hub and a major educational center, Pune has seen a rapid expansion of its pub and lounge ecosystem. However, this growth has increasingly clashed with public expectations of law and order.

The viral incident at Bastian Empire comes on the heels of recent law enforcement crackdowns on similar establishments following separate incidents of misconduct and late-night disturbances in the city. Pune Horror: Man Kicks and Punches Wife, Pours Acid on Her Private Parts Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair and Failure To Give Birth to Son.

At present, neither the management of Bastian Empire nor the local police administration has issued an official statement regarding the authenticity of the video or the specific date it was filmed. Nevertheless, citizens are calling for a formal inquiry and strict enforcement of operational guidelines for commercial nightlife venues across Pune.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).