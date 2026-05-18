Pune Horror: Man Kicks and Punches Wife, Pours Acid on Her Private Parts Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair and Failure To Give Birth to Son

Police in Maharashtra's Pune have registered a criminal case against a local resident following a severe domestic assault in which he allegedly poured toilet-cleaning acid onto his wife's private parts, heavily battered her, and locked her inside their home without medical treatment for over two weeks. The Uruli Kanchan Police Station initiated legal proceedings against the accused over the weekend after the victim managed to escape to her parental home to report the extensive abuse.

Allege Intoxication, Gender Disappointment and Extramarital Suspicion

The initial assault took place on the evening of April 20 at the couple's residence. According to police reports, the suspect arrived home heavily intoxicated and initiated a violent confrontation fueled by anger over his wife giving birth to two daughters rather than a male heir, alongside unverified suspicions of an extramarital affair. Pune Shocker: 46-Year-Old Man Held for Allegedly Assaulting 6-Year-Old Girl in Theur, Chargesheet Filed in Record Time.

According to the victim's formal statement, the suspect aggressively questioned her fidelity before launching a physical assault. "When you go out for work, tell me with whom are you having an affair with outside?" the suspect allegedly demanded while launching a relentless barrage of punches and kicks.

The Attack and Forced Confinement

As the physical altercation escalated, the suspect threatened to kill the woman before retrieving a bottle of commercial toilet-cleaning acid from the bathroom. He then proceeded to intentionally pour the corrosive substance directly onto her private parts. Despite the victim's screams of intense pain and attempts to flee the structure to secure emergency medical help, the suspect locked the front door from the inside and continued to kick and punch her. The victim's sister-in-law arrived at the property upon hearing the disturbance and alerted the suspect's parents. Before briefly fleeing the residence that day, the suspect issued a final warning, threatening to kill the victim if she disclosed the origin of her injuries to anyone.

Escape and Institutional Intervention

The victim remained confined inside her home under immense distress, with her severe chemical burns left entirely untreated for 15 days. Her opportunity to escape arose on May 9, when she managed to take her two daughters and flee to her maternal home while her husband was away at work. Upon seeing her physical condition and hearing her recount the weeks of torture, the victim's family escorted her to the local police station to file a formal complaint on May 15. Authorities immediately transferred the woman to Pune's Sassoon General Hospital, where she remains admitted under specialised medical evaluation for her burn injuries. Pune Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy S*xually Assaulted and Murdered by Minor, Body Found Hidden in Suitcase.

Current Status of the Legal Investigation

Confirming the development, Sachin Wangade, Police Inspector at the Uruli Kanchan Police Station, stated that an official First Information Report (FIR) has been documented against the husband under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) governing domestic abuse, intentional chemical harm, and wrongful confinement. He said that the police are currently initiating further legal action. Meanwhile, teams are working to ensure the immediate custody of the suspect.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).