Pune, August 14: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy had allegedly bludgeoned his alcoholic father to death in Pune. Reports inform that the incident took place on August 10. According to a report by TOI, the teen was subject to verbal and physical abuse by his father. Anguished by his father's behavior, the boy took this extreme step and killed his father.

The report informs that a complaint was registered by the boy’s elder brother after which an investigation was launched into the matter. The report adds that the suspect has been sent to a children’s home. As per details by Pune rural police officer, the deceased was a 43-year-old dairy farmer. Delhi Man Dies, Cousin Severely Injured After Being Stabbed Allegedly by a Group of People at Birthday Party.

According to a report by TOI, police stated that the deceased had evicted his elder son on August 9. However, the man's younger son allowed his brother back into the house, which angered him. The man abused him, thrashed him continuously and left him starving. Losing control over his temper, the teen thrashed his father to death with an iron rod in a fit of rage.

