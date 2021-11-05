Pune, November 5: A shocking case has come to the light from Pune, where a man allegedly murdered his father on Wednesday night. The Yavat police has arrested 25-year-old Ajay Ratanshingh Chitodiya for killing his alcoholic father. As per the information by police, Ajay himself called the police and registered a complaint against himself. Police registered the case of murder against Ajay after he filed a complaint against himself.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the deceased was identified as Ratansingh Noorsingh Chitodiya, aged 59 years. He was a resident of Pargaon in Daund district and a native of Bhusawal in Jalgaon. Father and son both lived in an open field belonging to a Private person. According to the information, Ajay sold herbal medicine for livelihood. Haryana: Rape Accused Found Dead in Kaithal, Survivor's Family Booked for Murder.

Ajay's father was an alcoholic and used to ask for money from his son. An altercation broke out between the two when Ajay refused to give money. They got indulged in a heated argument which led to a physical fight between the two. Ajay was hit on his head by his father during the quarrel.

In retaliation, Ajay also hit his father on his head with a stick, due to which father suffered an injury and died on the spot. As per the reports, Ajay has been charged under section 302 ( murder) of the Indian Penal Code by the Yavat Police. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

