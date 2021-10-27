Gurugram, October 27: A man, who was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, was found dead in Kaithal district of Haryana. The body of rape accused was found in a village under the Siwan police station on Tuesday. Police registered a case of murder against three members of the minor girl's family. However, the possibility of suicide has not be ruled out. Haryana Shocker: Woman, Daughter Brutally Murdered With Axe for Money; Accused Arrested.

Hours before the man's death, a woman alleged that he had raped her daughter after breaking into their house on October 25, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Based on the woman's complaint, police had booked him under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), Siwan police station in-charge Rajphool said.

Hours later, the rape accused was found dead. He was reportedly strangulated to death with a scarf, but the post mortem report confirming the cause of death was awaited. His aunt accused the minor girl's family members of killing and lodged a compliant. Acting on the complaint, police booked three members of the girl's family, including a woman, under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Haryana Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered By Neighbour In Gurugram's Bhondsi; Accused Arrested.

According to Rajphool, the police have not ruled out the possibility that the rape accused may have died by suicide. Cops sent his body for post mortem. The minor girl's medical examination was also conducted. The investigation in both cases are ongoing.

