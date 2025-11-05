Pune, November 5: In a shocking incident on Tuesday afternoon in Pune, a 17-year-old boy was brutally hacked to death with billhooks and a kukri by three minors near Maharana Pratap Garden on Bajirao Road. The attackers reportedly rammed the victim’s scooter from behind before launching the assault, leaving his 18-year-old friend critically injured. As per a Times of India report, the attack unfolded in broad daylight, sending bystanders into panic as the assailants struck relentlessly.
The Khadak police quickly swung into action after receiving reports from the scene. The victim, identified as Mayank Kharare from Ambil Odha Vasahat, was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His friend, Abhijit Ingale, also sustained serious wounds on his shoulder and cheek but managed to escape further harm by fleeing the scene. Police collected eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage to trace the attackers.
Authorities said the trio, all minors aged between 16 and 17, were school dropouts and residents of the same locality as the victim. Initial investigations indicate that the attack stemmed from an old enmity between the youths, though details of the dispute are still being verified. The assailants reportedly targeted Kharare deliberately, planning the assault to coincide with his commute along the busy thoroughfare.
Senior police officials, including Assistant Police Commissioner Anuja Deshmane, confirmed that the attackers were detained based on the testimony of the injured friend and local witnesses. The police have recovered the kukri used in the attack and are probing whether the assault was premeditated or part of a larger pattern of gang-related violence in the area. Investigations are ongoing to understand the full motive and sequence of events.
