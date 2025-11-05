The Khadak police quickly swung into action after receiving reports from the scene. The victim, identified as Mayank Kharare from Ambil Odha Vasahat, was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His friend, Abhijit Ingale, also sustained serious wounds on his shoulder and cheek but managed to escape further harm by fleeing the scene. Police collected eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage to trace the attackers. Pune Shocker: Cab Driver Molests IT Company Employee, Makes Obscene Gestures Through Rearview Mirror; Arrested.

Authorities said the trio, all minors aged between 16 and 17, were school dropouts and residents of the same locality as the victim. Initial investigations indicate that the attack stemmed from an old enmity between the youths, though details of the dispute are still being verified. The assailants reportedly targeted Kharare deliberately, planning the assault to coincide with his commute along the busy thoroughfare.

Senior police officials, including Assistant Police Commissioner Anuja Deshmane, confirmed that the attackers were detained based on the testimony of the injured friend and local witnesses. The police have recovered the kukri used in the attack and are probing whether the assault was premeditated or part of a larger pattern of gang-related violence in the area. Investigations are ongoing to understand the full motive and sequence of events.