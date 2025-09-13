In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old IT professional from Mahalunge was brutally attacked with a billhook by two youths outside an IT firm on Airport Road in Vimannagar around 3 am on Thursday. The victim, originally from West Bengal, had come to pick up his fiancée when the accused struck, leaving him with a fractured right hand and injuries to his back and head. Police identified the attackers as Balaji Shivaji Munde and Siddharth Ishwar Daliya, both 19 and residents of Hadapsar. While Munde has prior criminal records, Siddharth does not. Investigators revealed the assault was a case of mistaken identity, triggered by a cab driver’s suspicion of a love affair involving his female friend. The assailants waited outside the IT firm but attacked the wrong person. Both were arrested within six hours through CCTV tracking, and a case has been registered at Yerawada police station. Jhansi: Monkey Attacks Woman, Snatches Her Shoe At City Kart Mall in Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

IT Professional Attacked With Billhook Outside Vimannagar Office

