Pune, May 11: In an unfortunate incident, a Class 12 girl allegedly died by suicide in the Pune district on Tuesday morning. The police said the 19-year-old girl was agitated after her father scolded her for spending too much time on her cell phone.

A probe in this regard has been launched by a police station under the Pune Rural jurisdiction. The incident took place at around 10.30 am on Tuesday. Gurugram Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping off Four-Storey Building in Sector 46.

According to a report in India Today, prelimnary probe revealed that the girl's father had allegedly scolded her for scrolling through phone instead of studying. Upset by this, she took the grave step.

The girl's body was found on Tuesday morning and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. Noida: Barred From Playing Mobile Games, Teen Dies by Suicide.

A police officer said that “The deceased girl was a student of Class 12 science stream. On the evening of May 8, her father scolded her for constantly using her cell phone and then took it away asking her to focus on her studies. On the morning of May 9 around 10.30 am, she was found lying in a pool of blood in the yard of the house after a suspected fall from the terrace. She had sustained a grievous head injury. The family members and neighbours rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.”

Police have filed a case of accidental death in this regard and further investigation is on. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and the girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).