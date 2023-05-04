Gurugram, May 4: A class 12 student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the roof of a four-storey building here on Thursday, police said. The incident happened in the early hours of the day at Greenwood City Society, sector 46, they said, adding no suicide note was found. Delhi Shocker: MBA Student Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself in Jamia Nagar.

A car cleaner spotted the boy lying in a pool of blood and informed the family and security guards, police said. According to the police, the boy left his room at around 3:30 am and went to the terrace and jumped from there. The 17-year-old boy fell on the boundary of his own house, they said. Rajasthan Shocker: Class 10 Student Dies by Suicide, Landlord Dies of Heart Attack After Seeing Body Hanging.

The family took the boy to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, police said, adding that the family has not raised any doubt but the probe is underway. “No suicide note was found there and reason behind the suicide has not been ascertained yet. We handed over the body to kin after the post-mortem. An investigation is underway,” said inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of sector 50 police station.

