Noida, Feb 14: A 15-year-old boy allegedly killed himself in Greater Noida after his parents did not allow him to play games on mobile phone, police said on Tuesday.

The body was found hanging from the ceiling fan through a 'dupatta' at the victim's house in the Beta 2 police station area on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

"When the family saw the body, they got it down and rushed to a private hospital. The boy was declared brought dead by doctors," Khan said. The DCP said preliminary inquiry has revealed that the child took the extreme step as he was barred from playing games on mobile phone by the family.

Separately, a police spokesperson said, “The family informed the police that the boy was upset since his phone got damaged and it was not being repaired. He was also asked not to play games on other mobile phones.”

The child's father works as a gardener and the family is financially weak, another police official told PTI. The body was later taken for post mortem and further legal proceedings were being carried out, police added.